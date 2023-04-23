Arsenal to battle Man Utd for 20-year-old playmaker valued at €40 million

Manchester United and Arsenal are both interested in signing Celta Vigo’s 20-year-old playmaker Gabri Veiga, according to a report by Spanish publication AS via SportWitness.

The Premier League clubs are reportedly hoping to acquire Veiga at the end of the season, and Celta Vigo would accept offers of approximately €40 million for the player.

Veiga has been a standout performer for Celta Vigo this season, emerging as a crucial player for the team.

Manchester United could use a quality long-term replacement for Christian Eriksen, and Veiga appears to be an ideal fit. With his technical ability, he could contribute creativity and goals to the Manchester United midfield.

On the other hand, Arsenal has relied heavily on Martin Odegaard for creativity this season, and Mikel Arteta will need to add more depth to his side. Veiga could serve as an excellent understudy to Odegaard, as he is capable of playing as a central attacking midfielder or a central midfielder.

Veiga’s versatility, coupled with his impressive performances this season, make him an attractive target for both Manchester United and Arsenal. Additionally, the reported €40 million asking price appears to be reasonable for such a promising young talent, and the investment could pay dividends for the clubs in the long run.

