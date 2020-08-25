Arsenal to battle Manchester United for another Ligue 1 star

Foot Mercato claims that Arsenal is set to raid Lille again after signing Nicolas Pepe and almost certainly Gabriel from the French side in the last two summer transfer windows.

Gabriel’s deal is expected to be announced soon, but the Brazilian may be followed to the Emirates by his teammate, Boubakary Soumare, according to the report.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen every area of their team in this transfer window and having signed an attacker and a defender, they will look to bring in a midfielder.

Soumare is one of the most impressive members of the Lille team that has played some of the finest football in Europe recently.

The midfielder has been admired by Premier League teams for a long time and he reportedly rejected a move to Newcastle in the January transfer window.

Arsenal’s top midfield target is Thomas Partey, but signing the Ghanian is proving a tough one for the Gunners.

They have made plans to land another midfielder if they ultimately fail to convince Atletico Madrid to sell Partey to them and Soumare is one of their alternative targets.

The Gunners, however, face competition from Manchester United for the signature of the 21-year-old Frenchman, claims the same report.