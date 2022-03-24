Arsenal to battle rivals for Ligue 1 striker’s signature this summer

Mauro Icardi is claimed to be amongst a host of players who will leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer window, with Arsenal and Newcastle claimed to be keen.

The Gunners could well be without a single senior striker come the summer following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure earlier this year, and with both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette into the final months of their current contracts.

While we are linked with a number of options in attack, it seems likely that we could well need to bring in two strikers come the upcoming window, and we are now claimed to be eyeing a deal for PSG’s Icardi.

CalcioMercato claims that Newcastle are also in the hunt for his signature however.

While Icardi doesn’t match our recent transfer policy, he is unlikely to cost too much due to his current squad role in the French capital, and it can’t hurt to have a little experience in and around the squad.

My issue is that he tends to bring a circus with him, with him and his girlfriend Wanda Nara usually in the press for the wrong reasons, and I don’t see Mikel Arteta putting up with any of that kind of nonsense.

Do you believe we should be in the hunt for Icardi’s signature? Will Arteta look to keep a certain level of experience to blend with the younger raw players that we already have in abundance?

Patrick