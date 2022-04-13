Arsenal to battle Tottenham for 23-year-old Turkish talent

Arsenal could land Kerem Aktürkoğlu in the summer with a new report claiming the Galatasaray attacker has entered their radar, and he is a serious target for Mikel Arteta.

The 23-year-old winger is one of the finest young players in his native country and several clubs around Europe have been monitoring him.

Star Gazetesi claims Arsenal has now become serious about making him one of their players and they will move for him at the end of this season.

He has a new deal at his present club, which he signed last year, but that will not stop them from cashing in on him for the right price.

The report claims they will allow him to leave if a suitor can pay 20m euros for his signature when the transfer window reopens.

However, Arsenal is not the only club that has been following him closely, and the Gunners reportedly have to see off competition from Tottenham to win the race for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is always great to see us linked with an exciting new player and some of our fans will be happy about this rumour.

However, we are at a stage of our development where we need players who can deliver immediately they join.

The gap in quality between the Premier League and Turkish top-flight might see Aktürkoğlu struggle at the Emirates.