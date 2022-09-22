Arsenal to be given veto power over FA Cup replays

The FA is planning on reducing the games the Premier League’s European giants will play and they could be handed a veto power over FA Cup replays.

Because of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several Premier League games have been postponed.

The season would also pause for around six weeks from November for the World Cup in Qatar.

With that in mind, The Sun reveals the FA would now give the European clubs the power to scrap replays if their third and fourth round FA Cup games require one.

Arsenal is one of seven teams playing in Europe from England and this affects them.

The FA wants to avoid a fixture pile-up that could cause more chaos for their different clubs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

FA Cup replays are unnecessary in a time like this when we want to ensure we can finish the league season.

Players will be exhausted from competing at the World Cup and we must make life easier for them on their return.

Meanwhile, we need to stay in form after the return of club football as we have done so far.

The games against Manchester City, Tottenham, and Liverpool will test us, but those are the fixtures that we will show we mean business.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira and Arsenal’s improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids