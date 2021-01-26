Arsenal to be offered Draxler in a swap deal for axed midfielder

Arsenal could be offered Julian Draxler in exchange for Matteo Guendouzi after the Hertha Berlin loanee returned to form in Germany.
Guendouzi fell out with Mikel Arteta towards the end of last season and didn’t play for the club from July until he left for Berlin on loan in the summer.
He has found some form at the German side and has begun to catch the attention of European sides.
The 21-year-old spent nine years at the PSG academy before leaving them to join Lorient.
Arsenal signed him from the then second division French side in 2018, but Mail Online says that PSG wanted his return at the time also.
L’Equipe is now claiming that they are still interested in signing him, and they could offer Draxler in exchange for his signature this month.
Draxler will be out of a contract in the summer, and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal on several occasions.
The Gunners have been tipped to sign a creative midfielder this month, and Draxler could be one that proves useful to them.
Martin Odegaard has reportedly agreed to move to the Emirates, but PSG also wants to send their German midfielder in exchange for Guendouzi instead of losing him for nothing in the summer.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
It has been proven that our younger stars have the drive needed to compeat in the premier league.
I would prefer to keep Matteo Guendouzi than a player who is past his best, on a high wage
Dave
Draxler will be free in the summer. Why would we want him with swap for Guendouzi who is actually worth someting?
If he’s a free agent, would he choose us and our salary offer? Unlikely
If we want him, I’d go for the swap + 10 mil otherwise PSG can go take a hike.
The article doesn’t make sense and a swap is not possible because of the circumstances involved.
Personally I’d try sell Guendouzi like a normal sale. Everyone else charges exorbitant fees, I’d set his price at 40 mil minimum. He has age and experience people are looking for.
Separately I’d make a move for Draxler
Really Sorry to burst some Fans bubbles here,,🤨🙂
Not much a fan of Guendozi despite his great form@Hertha Berlin..
Though growing, Still leggy, lightweight, can’t deliver a killer or aerial diagonal pass n can’t shoot from a distance!!
I’do say we invest on a CM or make do with Maitland Niles or bring back Lucas Torreira!..
That’ll be the dumbest transfer ever, If we wanna move Guendouzi this ain’t the way.
If you want to get rid of Guendo don’t make matters worse by bringing in someone who hasn’t impressed for some time, who would likewise demand considerable wages, just sell him outright and use that money to address our real needs in a much more responsible manner