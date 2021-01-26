Arsenal to be offered Draxler in a swap deal for axed midfielder

Arsenal could be offered Julian Draxler in exchange for Matteo Guendouzi after the Hertha Berlin loanee returned to form in Germany.

Guendouzi fell out with Mikel Arteta towards the end of last season and didn’t play for the club from July until he left for Berlin on loan in the summer.

He has found some form at the German side and has begun to catch the attention of European sides.

The 21-year-old spent nine years at the PSG academy before leaving them to join Lorient.

Arsenal signed him from the then second division French side in 2018, but Mail Online says that PSG wanted his return at the time also.

L’Equipe is now claiming that they are still interested in signing him, and they could offer Draxler in exchange for his signature this month.

Draxler will be out of a contract in the summer, and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal on several occasions.

The Gunners have been tipped to sign a creative midfielder this month, and Draxler could be one that proves useful to them.

Martin Odegaard has reportedly agreed to move to the Emirates, but PSG also wants to send their German midfielder in exchange for Guendouzi instead of losing him for nothing in the summer.