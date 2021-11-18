Arsenal to be offered Juventus midfielder after he changed agents

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Arthur Melo after the Brazilian changed his agents.

Injuries have plagued the former Barcelona midfielder since he moved to Juventus, and he isn’t too keen to spend too much longer in Turin, according to Todofichajes.

The report says the midfielder has changed his agent and that Federico Pastorello’s P&P Sport Management now represents him.

The agency famously helped Romelu Lukaku to secure a summer move to Chelsea from Inter Milan, and Arthur could follow the Belgian to swap Serie A for the Premier League.

Arsenal, Leeds United and Newcastle United are the three Premier League clubs he could be offered to.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal should easily clinch Arthur’s signature if they are competing against the above clubs.

The Gunners have built a fine midfield with their summer signings this season and a quality option like Arthur could take Mikel Arteta’s team to a new level.

The Spaniard has made good use of technical players since he has been in charge of the Gunners. He could get the best from the midfielder, even though the Brazilian is struggling at Juventus at the moment.

Arthur has only played 143 minutes of football this season, partly because he started the campaign injured.

His performance for the rest of this season will help Arsenal determine if he is worth signing.