Arsenal to bolster squad with key January signings

Arsenal is set to splash the cash on new signings in the January transfer window to bolster their squad.

The Gunners are riding high on the Premier League table and have five points more than their closest challengers at the moment.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been remarkably good even though they failed to sign a winger and midfielder in the summer and will now look for new talents.

Gabriel Jesus has been injured and will be sidelined for three months, which is a major blow for them, but Football Insider reveals they do not intend to replace him.

However, they will bolster their midfield and wing in the next transfer window to ensure they have the right quality to work with in the second half of this term.

We need depth to triumph in the second half of this season and it is good to hear the club wants to ensure we have that.

Our current team have been impressive, but they need help from fresh legs to carry them through some hurdles we will face in the second half of the season.

A move for any player must be done after carefully considering if they will fit into our plans for the season.

