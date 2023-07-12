Arsenal to challenge Chelsea and Spurs in race for top young Spanish talent

Arsenal have reportedly entered the pursuit of Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, joining Tottenham and Chelsea in the race for his signature, according to Le10Sport.

The Gunners have wasted no time in their summer transfer business, securing the services of Kai Havertz, while also closing in on the signing of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber from West Ham and Ajax respectiely.

However, Mikel Arteta seems keen on further strengthening his squad by adding the highly talented Veiga. The 21-year-old Spaniard has impressed with his performances for Celta Vigo and recently showcased his skills on the international stage during the Under-21 European Championship.

Key days and weeks ahead for future of Gabri Veiga after his excellent season at Celta and then just finishing Euro U21 ✨🇪🇸 Understand clubs are now studying the financials to come for Veiga for less than release clause worth €40m — Celta to be approached in the next days. pic.twitter.com/E09mBdgZ59 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2023

Known as the “mini-Kaka” for his style of play, the youngster has exhibited exceptional technique, creativity, and a penchant for scoring goals. Last season, he recorded 11 goals and four assists in 40 appearances for Celta Vigo.

Veiga’s emergence as a rising star has attracted attention from several top clubs across Europe, and Arsenal are now looking to secure his services. With Granit Xhaka’s departure, Arsenal’s midfield is in need of reinforcement, and Veiga’s versatility and attacking prowess make him an appealing option.

While Celta Vigo has set a £34 million release clause for Veiga, the North London side’s financial strength and determination to strengthen the squad suggest they have the resources to compete for his signature. The competition from Tottenham and Chelsea adds an extra layer of intrigue to the transfer saga.

Arteta’s reputation for developing young talents, as seen with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, could be a significant factor in Veiga’s decision-making process.

The prospect of working with the Gunners boss and joining a club with a rich history of nurturing promising players could sway the midfielder towards a move to the Emirates Stadium.

As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen which club will ultimately secure Veiga’s services. However, if Arsenal were to successfully acquire his talents, it would be another statement of intent from Arteta and a promising addition to the Gunners’ squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Writer – Yash Bisht

