Arsenal to contact agent of Arteta’s dream signing

Arsenal are supposedly set to open talks with Kia Joorabchian over a deal to bring Philippe Coutinho to the Emirates this summer.
The Brazilian has struggled to settle since leaving Liverpool to join Barcelona in January 2018, and he looks likely to be on the move again come the summer.
Coutinho was deemed surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp last summer, and was allowed to join Bayern Munich on loan with an option to buy, but the Bavarian giants are expected to overlook that option.
There have been reports that Chelsea were in talks, with talk of a possible loan with an option to buy, but his agent has since poured water on those reports, by stating that no club had made any such contact as of yet.
Arsenal are now said to be preparing themselves to enter into negotiations with Kia, with manager Mikel Arteta dreaming of making him a central player for the club moving forward.
A permanent deal for Coutinho looks unlikely in the coming window unless Barca are going to lower their current asking price, but another loan deal with an option to buy next summer could well be possible.
The Brazilian could well be eyed as the long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil, who is set to enter into the final 12 months of his playing contract next week.
The German has enjoyed a return to the first-team fold under Mikel Arteta, a feat that Coutinho will surely be targeting at whichever club he joins in the coming window, having struggled to nail down a regular starting berth over the past two campaigns.
Is there any doubt that Coutinho still possesses the talent that persuaded Barcelona to break their club record transfer fee in 2018? Could he be the key ingredient to bring us back into contention?
Patrick
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
We might contact his agent, doesn’t mean we’re signing him!! 🤪
Honestly, I don’t see this happening… but imagine this – the stage is set, he’s standing over a 30 yard free kick…the Kop end, Anfield!! He shoots, he scores!! Boom, the crowd silenced, Klopp’s chin hits the deck!! How sweet would that be?! 🤩
For me dream signing spells: T-H-O-M-A-S P-A-R-T-E-Y. It’s all about defense, you know. If you can’t defend yourself, your lost. L-O-S-T!
Even a loan move for countinho (which is most likely) will be quite expensive. At least $10-15m + wages. With that money i’d rather buy someone permanent like Kokcu.
Yes to coutinho without a doubt even if it is a loan as Dani is away back to Madrid, we will get rid of Miki and Ozil into his last 12months. We can loan him with a view to permanent deal as Mesut will be walking when the loan deal expires for Philipe and then can buy him.
Someone one mentioned above Thomas Partey. I think he is in most clubs sight this summer but apparently wants to stay at Athletico and going to us is a step backwards as we are in a rebuild. If he wants to be apart of that then by all means splash our cash available to get him as our big signing this summer.
Next one is Auba and Laca. Do they get new deals or sold? I can see Auba leaving and Laca staying or in the paper that states a swap with Laca and Thomas Partey going opposite direction.
Alot of deals to be done this summer.