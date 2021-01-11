Arsenal to cut losses early on summer signing

Arsenal are ready to cut their losses on Alex Runarsson this month, who has failed to live up to expectations.

The Icelandic international was signed from Dijon in the summer, with goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana having worked with him previously in FC Nordsjælland, but he has failed to impress in his limited appearances.

The goalkeeper was at fault for at least two of the goals which saw our side eliminated by Manchester City in the League Cup last month, and we are now claimed to be eyeing sending him out on loan for the rest of the season.

Such a deal will depend on whether we can sign a suitable replacement as reported by The Athletic.

The 25 year-old wasn’t believed to be our main target in the summer however, with David Raya of Brentford speculated to have been our favoured option. The goalkeeper had been left out of the first-team squad for pre-season and their first match of the Championship season following a saga surrounding his future, but after sitting on the bench for the next three matches, returned to the first-team for the last 18 matches.

Raya will unlikely be available this month however as the Bees push for another shot at promotion. They currently sit six points off the top of the table, whilst having played a match less, and a re very much in the hunt for a Premier League place next season.

Does Runarsson have the potential to be a decent back-up for Leno? Who would you realistically like to see come in this month?

Patrick