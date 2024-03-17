Arsenal to deny Thierry Henry’s request to use Saliba at the Olympics for France

Arsenal could be set to face a battle with France over William Saliba as they target bringing the defender to the Olympics later this year.

Thierry Henry manages the France U23 team at the competition, and he will have an abundance of talent at his disposal.

However, he may encounter difficulties in including William Saliba in his squad for the games.

The Olympics coincide with the time of pre-season preparations when clubs will require their best players to prepare for the new season.

The Daily Mail reveals that Saliba is one of the players France is eyeing to represent them at the competition.

However, the report suggests that Arsenal would prefer to retain him, and the Gunners could be compelled to deny their legend access to the centre-back.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been one of the finest members of our squad, and it will be difficult for us to allow him to leave for the Olympics.

Starting preparation for the new season with everyone in the group is the best way to train for the campaign ahead.

However, unless we are forced to release him, we need to fight and ensure he stays even though he qualifies as a U23 player.

