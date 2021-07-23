Arsenal to earn a small windfall from the sale of player they sold four years ago

Arsenal was targeting a move for Donyell Malen in this transfer window, but they have missed out on signing him.

Nevertheless, the Gunners are set to make some money from his sale when he joins a new club.

The Netherlands international has developed into a fine attacker and he is set to join Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for Jadon Sancho, who has joined Manchester United.

Malen left Arsenal for PSV in 2017 after failing to break into their first-team squad at the Emirates.

Eindhoven Dagblad via Sport Witness reports that he could move to Germany for around €30m with the transfer very close to being completed.

The report says he would undergo his medical within a week if everything goes to plan.

It then says Arsenal would be due around €300k from the fee if he joins for the amount stated above.

If the fee changes, he would still net the Gunners around 1% of the total figure.

The report adds that it is likely that the money is being paid as a part of compensation for Arsenal’s role in developing him.