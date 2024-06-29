Arsenal to earn a transfer windfall for a youngster they sold in 2022

Omari Hutchinson is set to complete a permanent transfer from Chelsea to Ipswich Town after his stunning loan spell at the newly promoted club last season.

The 20-year-old was a fine talent in the Arsenal youth ranks but failed to break into the first team.

As he could not find a pathway to the senior side at the Emirates, he moved to Chelsea in 2022 to achieve that.

However, he also failed to break into Chelsea’s first team, and he was sent out on loan to Ipswich in the Championship last season.

That proved to be a good decision as he scored 10 times in 44 league matches and helped them to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Chelsea has too many attacking players, and he is now leaving them again to make a permanent move to Ipswich.

The move could fetch the Blues up to £22.5m, and Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal included a sell-on clause when he left them two years ago.

He reveals the Gunners now stand to make as much as 20% of the fee Chelsea will receive because of that clause.

It feels good to make some money even when we are not selling a player directly, and our board deserves credit for negotiating that clause when he left.

