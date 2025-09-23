Arsenal to end interest in Real Madrid star after Alonso’s decision

Arsenal’s long-standing interest in Arda Guler appears to be coming to an end, as the midfielder is beginning to establish himself as an important figure at Real Madrid. The Gunners had monitored his situation closely, particularly as the youngster struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti last season. The Italian coach did not view Guler as a starter, which left the player frustrated and fuelled speculation that a move to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Arsenal had hoped to repeat the success of their earlier move for Martin Odegaard, who also joined after limited opportunities at the Spanish giants. However, recent developments suggest that such a transfer is now unlikely.

Alonso’s Role in Changing Guler’s Future

According to Football Insider, Xabi Alonso has made it clear that Guler is now regarded as one of his key players. Unlike under Ancelotti, the Turkiye international has been given more playing time, which has quickly altered his status within the squad. Arsenal are understood to have recognised this shift and now believe that Madrid have no intention of allowing the midfielder to leave.

The report indicates that this message from Alonso has effectively ended Arsenal’s hopes of pursuing a deal. With Guler viewed as central to Madrid’s future, the Gunners will need to turn their attention to alternative targets in the upcoming transfer windows.

Arsenal’s Next Steps in the Market

For Arsenal, the failure to land Guler will be seen as a disappointment, particularly given the belief that he could have been an ideal addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad. His creativity and technical ability would have complemented the team’s existing attacking options.

Nevertheless, the club remain determined to strengthen further, with the recruitment team expected to shift focus to other players capable of enhancing depth and quality. The goal remains the same: to ensure Arsenal have the resources to compete with Liverpool, Manchester City and other leading clubs both domestically and in Europe.

While Guler might have been a superb addition, the reality of his growing importance at Madrid means Arsenal must now look elsewhere. The emphasis will be on identifying new opportunities that can bolster the team while maintaining the progress achieved in recent seasons.

