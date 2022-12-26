Arsenal to exercise a new two-year option on youngster’s contract

Arsenal is moving fast to secure the future of Charlie Patino amidst interest from Barcelona in the young midfielder.

The youngster is spending this season on loan at Blackpool, where he has quickly become one of their fans’ favourite players and a fixture in their starting XI.

Barcelona has been scouting him for some time, and they hold a serious interest in his signature, which should worry Arsenal.

The Gunners are now moving to trigger a two-year extension included in his current contract, according to a report on The Sun.

This will guarantee he will remain with them for the foreseeable future before they work on a new deal to tie him down at the Emirates for the longer term.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino is an incredible talent; his emergence proves we still know how to develop young players, and we must hold on to him.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have proved top players can come from the Emirates if we coach them well.

Patino has a great career ahead of him providing he makes the right decisions and staying with Arsenal would certainly be a right one.