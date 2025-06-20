Arsenal to extend starlet contract after agreeing Lewis-Skelly deal

Arsenal are now expected to turn their attention to extending the contract of Ethan Nwaneri, following confirmation of a new long-term deal for Myles Lewis-Skelly. The Hale End midfielder had entered the final year of his existing agreement, but according to Charles Watts, an announcement confirming his renewal is imminent.

Lewis-Skelly signs, Nwaneri next

The 18-year-old Lewis-Skelly enjoyed a breakout 2024-25 campaign, becoming a regular in Mikel Arteta’s squad. His standout performances against elite clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City marked him out as one of Europe’s most exciting young midfielders. So impressive was his rise that Real Madrid were reportedly eyeing a move to sign him on a free transfer next summer.

That threat has now been nullified. His new deal locks in one of Arsenal’s brightest talents, and with Lewis-Skelly secured, the Gunners are shifting focus to tying down another key academy product.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club will now prioritise contract talks with Ethan Nwaneri. He confirmed that it is only a matter of time before progress is made and a formal announcement follows.

Interest growing in Nwaneri

Nwaneri, also 18, enjoyed a remarkable season, making 37 appearances across all competitions. He scored nine goals and provided two assists, further fueling the excitement around his long-term potential. Interest in him has continued to grow, with Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool among the clubs believed to be monitoring his situation.

Securing Nwaneri on a new deal would serve several purposes. It would deter potential suitors, protect Arsenal’s long-term asset value, and provide the youngster with the stability and platform needed to continue his development under Arteta.

Much like Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri has already shown he belongs at the senior level. His fearless approach, maturity in possession, and eye for goal have made him a fan favourite and one of Arsenal’s most prized academy graduates.

Gooners will now be hoping the club moves quickly to secure his future as well.

Benjamin Kenneth

