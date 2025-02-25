Arsenal to face a familiar face against PSV as former striker joins Dutch club

Arsenal are set to face PSV in the next round of the Champions League as they aim to reach the quarter-finals of the competition in consecutive seasons.

The Gunners performed well in the league phase, and many expect them to progress deep into the tournament. However, their Dutch opponents cannot be underestimated, having already demonstrated their quality by eliminating Juventus in the playoff round. PSV have shown resilience and tactical discipline, proving that they are capable of competing with Europe’s elite. Arsenal will need to be fully prepared if they are to avoid an upset.

The Dutch side will do everything possible to cause problems for the Gunners, and they have now strengthened their squad with a familiar face. According to a report from The Daily Mail, PSV could feature Lucas Pérez in their line-up after signing him as a free agent. The Spaniard’s arrival adds experience to their squad as they look to bolster their chances of finishing the season strongly.

PSV already possess a talented young squad, but they have also moved to bring in experienced players to guide them through the latter stages of the campaign. One such addition is Ivan Perišić, a seasoned player with vast European experience. His presence alone will pose a significant threat to Arsenal, and now, with Pérez joining the ranks, PSV have further increased their attacking depth.

Pérez previously played for Arsenal between 2016 and 2018, but his spell at the Emirates was largely underwhelming. He struggled to establish himself as a key player and eventually departed after making only a handful of appearances. Now, he has the opportunity to face his former club and potentially play a role in knocking them out of the competition.

Regardless of Pérez’s involvement, Arsenal must be fully prepared to handle PSV’s threat. The Gunners have been impressive this season, but any lapse in focus could see them eliminated. Mikel Arteta’s side must ensure they approach the tie with the right mindset, as progression to the next round will require a strong and disciplined performance over both legs.