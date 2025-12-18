Arsenal to face Chelsea if they beat Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup next week, in what is expected to be a demanding and closely contested fixture. The Gunners are fully aware of the challenges posed by knockout football, particularly against opponents who have consistently proven difficult to overcome.

Last season, Arsenal reached the semi-final stage of the competition before being eliminated by Newcastle United. Over the course of both legs, the Magpies were the stronger side, a reminder of how unforgiving the later stages of the tournament can be. That experience will still be fresh in the minds of Mikel Arteta’s team as they prepare to face Palace.

A Test of Consistency and Focus

Recent domestic form has not been as strong as Arsenal would have hoped, with victories proving harder to secure in recent weeks. This has added to the significance of the upcoming cup tie, especially against a Palace side known for their organisation and ability to frustrate opponents. The Eagles have consistently been awkward rivals, and Arsenal know they cannot afford a slow or careless performance.

Despite those concerns, the Gunners still enter the match with confidence that they can secure the result they desire. Progressing to the next round would represent a valuable boost at a time when momentum is needed, both in terms of results and belief within the squad.

A Demanding Route Ahead

Should Arsenal overcome Crystal Palace, an even sterner test would await them in the semi-final. According to the Metro, Chelsea have been drawn to face the winner of the Arsenal versus Palace tie, while Manchester City will take on Newcastle United in the other semi-final. The draw highlights the level of competition remaining and underlines how challenging the path to the trophy could be.

This scenario means that if Arsenal reach the final, as many supporters expect, they are likely to encounter a formidable opponent. Winning the Carabao Cup would be significant for the Gunners, not only in terms of silverware but also for the confidence it could generate. Success in this competition could strengthen belief in their ability to challenge for honours in other tournaments as the season progresses.