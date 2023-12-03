Arsenal to face Liverpool in the FA Cup third round

Arsenal faces a challenging draw in the FA Cup Third Round, as they are set to take on Liverpool at the Emirates.

The Gunners, who won the competition in 2020 under manager Mikel Arteta, aim to have another successful run.

Liverpool, having won the FA Cup eight times, including their latest victory in 2022, presents a formidable opponent. The match becomes even more intriguing as both teams are currently contenders for the Premier League title this season.

While Liverpool has historically had a good record against Arsenal, the Gunners have shown significant improvement in the past year and will be eager to demonstrate this by eliminating the Reds.

According to the BBC, the FA Cup Third Round games are scheduled to take place between the 5th and 8th of January, with several other interesting fixtures, including Spurs facing Burnley and Manchester United visiting Wigan Athletic.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The FA Cup is a good competition to target as we desperately try to win a trophy this term.

We have improved, and winning one trophy will help boost our confidence and make winning more even easier.

Liverpool will be very tough opponents, but we have home advantage and our players know how big a deal it would be to beat the Reds.