Arsenal to face Manchester City in the Community Shield

In the upcoming season, Arsenal is scheduled to face Manchester City in the Community Shield, which serves as the curtain-raiser for the new campaign.

After a promising run that saw them in contention for the league title, Arsenal experienced a late-season collapse that affected their overall campaign. They will be looking to learn from their setbacks and make another serious attempt in the next season.

While the Gunners did not fare well in cup competitions, the FA Cup winners often compete against the Premier League champions in the Community Shield. However, The Sun has revealed that Arsenal will face Manchester City in the curtain raiser for the upcoming season because City emerged victorious in both the FA Cup and the league.

According to the rules, when a team wins both trophies, they face the runner-up of the Premier League in the Community Shield. Therefore, Arsenal, as the league’s runner-up, will have the opportunity to challenge Manchester City for the prestigious title.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This match offers us a chance to start next season strongly and try to win a trophy as early as possible.

City will come into that season as favourites, but they might be hung over from their celebrations during the holidays, which could see us defeat them.

However, our boys will also be on holiday this summer, so we risk having them back unfit.

Hopefully, that will not be the case and they will return to the club in top shape.

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…