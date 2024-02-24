Arsenal to face Manchester United in pre-season in the USA

Arsenal and Manchester United are set to face each other in the USA this summer, scheduled for a blockbuster friendly game on July 27th. Both clubs, being among England’s most popular, are anticipated to attract significant attention from fans in the United States.

Arsenal has re-established itself as one of the top clubs in the country and is currently competing for the Premier League title this season under the management of Mikel Arteta. The prospect of potentially being champions in the summer adds an extra layer of excitement to the friendly clash between the two clubs.

According to The Sun, the match is expected to take place at the 70,000-capacity SoFi Stadium, serving as part of the preparations for the new season for both Arsenal and Manchester United.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had a good time in recent seasons, and United will be a tough opponent to face while preparing for a new season.

Although it is just a friendly game, our players will take the game seriously because of the opponent.

However, the most important thing remains to get some minutes in our legs in the fixture.

We would have made some new signings by then, and opponents like United will prepare us for the early season period.

