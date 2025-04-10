Arsenal to face serious competition from Liverpool for Bundesliga striker

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Benjamin Sesko for several seasons, and they came remarkably close to securing his signature in the summer. The Gunners were confident that they had convinced the Slovenian striker to join their ranks and awaited his decision ahead of the Euro 2024 tournament. However, Sesko ultimately chose to remain at RB Leipzig, signing a new contract with the German club before the international competition began.

Since then, Sesko has continued to impress at Leipzig, maintaining his strong form on the pitch. However, there is growing speculation that this season could be his final campaign at the club. RB Leipzig is aware that keeping him was not an easy task, and with his future uncertain, Arsenal could reignite their interest in signing him once the current season concludes.

The situation has become more complicated, as Liverpool has now entered the race for the striker’s signature. According to reports, the Reds are actively seeking a new forward, and it is believed that their pursuit of Alexander Isak, who was initially their primary target, has faltered. Consequently, Liverpool is now poised to compete with Arsenal for Sesko’s services, creating a new layer of competition for the player.

Inews reports that Liverpool’s attacking line could undergo significant changes in the summer, with Darwin Núñez expected to depart, thereby making room for a potential new striker. This could open the door for Sesko to join the Merseyside club, where he would be part of an evolving offensive setup.

Sesko has proven to be an exceptional striker over the past few seasons, and it will be intriguing to see whether Arsenal will return to pursue him or if Liverpool will manage to secure his signature. Both clubs have long admired his abilities, and with his future at Leipzig up in the air, it appears that a move to the Premier League could be on the cards for the highly sought-after forward.

