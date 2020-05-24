Arsenal to face strong competition for coveted English midfielder

Arsenal are said to be amongst a host of clubs ready to try and sign Adam Lallana in the coming window.

The English international is out of contract this summer, with his club supposedly set to turn down the opportunity to trigger a one-year extension which was written into his previous deal.

Arsenal are believed to be monitoring the situation closely, with a strict budget expected to be available following the recent suspension of football, but they will be expecting to face competition for his signature.

Everton are the latest name to be linked with a move, joining the likes of West Ham, Leicester and Crystal Palace on the growing list of possible destinations for the Liverpool midfielder.

Lallana has notched up 34 senior caps for England since 2013, but with him having turned 32 years-old this month, you wouldn’t be expecting him to add to that tally.

Adam will likely be happy to hear that his contract will not be renewed on Merseyside, having started only nine Premier League outings since the summer of 2017, and may be keen on finding a better squad role at his new club.

The former Southampton youth has been hampered by a number of niggling injuries in the last three years, which may well have played a big part in his failure to secure regular first-team football, but the Liverpool side has proven of late that they certainly are not missing him on the pitch as they run away with this season’s Premier League title.

Would Lallana be a good addition to our playing squad? Could he be a shrewd signing on a free transfer?

Patrick