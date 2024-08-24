Arsenal to face tough Villa team as Emery confirms squad fitness status

Arsenal is set to face one of their toughest recent Premier League challenges this weekend as they travel to Aston Villa, fully aware of the difficulty of securing a win there.

The Villans have become one of the most improved sides in the league and will be competing in the Champions League this season under Unai Emery’s guidance. Emery has turned them into strong contenders for European spots, and Villa defeated Arsenal both home and away last season.

This gives them confidence that they can hand the Gunners an early-season setback when they meet. Villa’s 2-1 win over West Ham in their season opener away from home was the perfect preparation for the upcoming clash against Arsenal.

While injuries can often disrupt a team’s plans, Villa enters the match with minimal concerns. Apart from two long-term absentees, Emery has confirmed that the rest of his squad is fully fit and ready to take on the Gunners.

He said to the Aston Villa Media:

“Kamara is progressing a lot, I think now is the sixth month since he was injured and he had surgery.

“And, more or less, in a few weeks he will start training with us.

“Tyrone Mings is close to start doing something with the team, now he’s working alone but he’s feeling very good.

“Other players, I think they are available.

“We don’t have more issues with injured players.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Even if most of their players are injured, Villa will always be a strong team, so we must prepare well for the game.

