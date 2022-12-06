Arsenal to get a clearer picture of Jesus injury today

Arsenal was dealt a devastating blow after Gabriel Jesus pulled out of the World Cup injured and the striker could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The earliest diagnosis suggest he might need surgery, which should keep him out of action for at least three months.

That will come as a huge blow to Mikel Arteta’s side, considering the striker is one of their most important players at the moment.

A report on The Daily Mail reveals he has returned from the WC and will undergo further assessments from the club’s doctor today.

After it, they will know if he will be out of action for a long time and decide if surgery is required.

Jesus is one of our finest players and the attacker has continued to show he is one reason we are at the top of the Premier League table now.

A long-term injury to him could cost us our title bid and we might be forced to find a replacement for him on the market.

However, the best scenario would be for the problem to be a small one so that he can return to action within a month to start helping us again.

