Arsenal to get Edu on a new deal amidst interest from European clubs

According to a report, Arsenal is aware of the interests in their director, Edu Gaspar, and the Gunners are now looking to hand him a new contract.

Edu has worked closely with Mikel Arteta to restructure their recruitment department and has helped the club secure the signature of top performers.

Most of his signings since he took the job have not flopped and they are a good reason the Gunners are at the top of the Premier League table now.

His work has not gone unnoticed by other European sides; some are circling the Brazilian.

Arsenal knows this and the Gunners want to keep him with them for the long-term so that he can continue his fine work at the Emirates.

A report in the Daily Mail reveals they have opened talks with the Brazilian over a contract extension.

With their rebuild still in its early stages, they want him to commit his long-term future to them now.

This is to secure his commitment and allow him to remain in his role for the next few seasons without worrying about losing him to a rival or another European side.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Edu has been a key part of our recent success story and it makes sense to ensure he remains a part of this club.

He will bring more talented players to the Emirates, which should help us achieve additional success.

