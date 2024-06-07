Arsenal to go back with another bid for Turkish international, but Mourinho may block deal

Mikel Arteta intends to strengthen the left-back position this summer. Last season, due to injuries and player struggles, the Gunners were unable to find stability at the position, resulting in player rotation. This had a significant impact on the left wing, as Gabriel Martinelli clearly struggled to impress.

Manager Mikel Arteta allegedly wasn’t convinced by any of Arsenal’s current left-back options. There is a suggestion that Arsenal might contemplate selling Oleksander Zinchenko, their default left-back. Of course, Jurrien Timber’s return to fitness provides another option for the Spanish tactician, but the club will continue to study the market for a specialist.

According to reports in Star, Arsenal is definitely interested in Fenerbahce fullback Ferdi Kadioglu and has spoken with his representatives. The versatile Turkish fullback, dubbed a better version of Zinchenko due to his ability to defend and win duels, is reportedly interested in a move to the Emirates Stadium, but it’s unclear whether such a deal would materialize.

It was stated that Arsenal’s £17 million bid for the player was rejected by the Super Lig side. There was talk that they might return with a bid of roughly £20 million, but this may not be enough because the Turkish side wants over £25 million.

With Arsenal likely priced out of a transfer by Fenerbahce, Kadioglu’s chances of coming to the Emirates are fading. The allegations that new Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho wants the player to stay further complicate matters.

