Arsenal to land long term target as Napoli fail to sell their top defender

Sky Sports Italia via Sun Sports is claiming that Arsenal has beaten Napoli to the signature of Brazilian defender, Gabriel.

The defender has been in fine form for Lille for some time now and he is free to leave the French side this summer after his club agreed to sell him.

He has been linked with moves to Everton, Manchester United, Arsenal and Napoli.

The Italians had a bid for him accepted and the report claims that Arsenal matched the Italian’s offer and their offer of personal terms too.

He will now join the Gunners partly because Napoli cannot offload Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese defender is one of the top defenders in Europe at the moment and he has been linked with a big-money move to the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

However, they seem to be running out of time to cash in on him with their big asking price putting off his potential suitors.

The report claims that their inability to sell Koulibaly is one reason why Arsenal will beat them to the signing of the defender.

Arsenal will have a formidable backline to start next season with when they land Gabriel.

The Brazilian will join fellow Ligue 1 recruit, William Saliba in a new-look Arsenal backline next season.