Arsenal to leave England during their winter break

Arsenal will spend their winter break in Dubai, as Mikel Arteta looks to make the most of it.

The Gunners are set to leave England this week to recharge their batteries according to The Daily Mail.

Overall, Arsenal has had a good season in the league and they could end the campaign inside the top four.

Arteta’s side has suffered defeats Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Liverpool in different competitions recently.

However, they want to end this season as high as possible on the league table and will take advantage of the break to prepare themselves.

They would face the impressive Wolves on their return, and Arteta will hope his players return in top shape for that fixture.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This second half of the season is about finishing the campaign strongly, and we almost have no excuse.

While most top-four rivals have European and other cup commitments, Arsenal has none.

Our matches would be well-spaced now, meaning the players will have more than enough time to rest between games.

If they can deliver solid performances for us, then we can comfortably end this season inside the top four.

Watch Mikel Arteta talk about Burnley and the pressure on the race for Top Four