Arsenal to listen to offers for Bernd Leno in January

Arsenal are claimed to be keen to listen to offers for goalkeeper Bernd Leno in January as part of the overhaul of their playing squad.

The Gunners moved to bring in Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United this summer, who already appears to be challenging for the number one jersey after some impressive efforts.

The English shot-stopper is yet to concede a single goal from his opening three competitive matches, whilst also refusing to let Brentford score in a friendly during the international break.

Leno has sat and watched as his counterpart starred in our last two wins in the Premier League, and some now believe he should hold onto his role as we look to take on Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Looking further ahead however, Arsenal are claimed to be open to listening to offers for the German, whose most likely destination is claimed to be the Bundesliga.

EuroSport claims that Ramsdale’s signing was all part of the plan to reduce the average age of the squad, a plan that including moving on Leno in the coming year.

It certainly seems a little hasty to be assuming that Leno has already been overthrown as first-choice, although I do struggle to believe that he should get the nod to come back into the side this weekend after Ramsdale’s performances since coming into the side.

Is it possible to want Ramsdale to start against Spurs despite not knowing if he should be our first-choice for the remainder of the season?

Patrick