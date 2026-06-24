Arsenal to lose highly regarded academy talent to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to completing a surprise move for Arsenal academy prospect Kyran Thompson, according to the Metro.

The 16-year-old only joined Arsenal in 2024, when the Gunners paid around £1.1 million to sign him from West Ham United. Since arriving, he has progressed quickly through the club’s youth system, with Arsenal viewing him as a player who could eventually break into the first team.

His rapid development has made him one of the most highly rated prospects in the academy, and the club have been working to convince him to remain at the Emirates as his scholarship period comes to an end this month.

Arsenal regard him as a key part of their future planning and have prioritised efforts to retain his services amid growing external interest.

Tottenham Move Into Pole Position

The teenager’s representatives have also held discussions with other clubs, including Newcastle United and Manchester City, as interest in his development has increased across the Premier League.

However, the report states that Tottenham are now leading the race for his signature and is increasingly confident of completing a deal in the coming weeks.

Spurs believe he is one of the standout talents in youth football in England and are prepared to make a strong push to secure his commitment.

Their proposal is understood to have made a strong impression on the player and his family, with discussions progressing positively.

Arsenal Face Setback Over Academy Future

Arsenal had hoped to secure his long-term future and continue his development within their academy structure, but the situation now appears to be moving away from the club’s control.

Tottenham’s interest has created a significant setback for the Gunners, who have invested in his development since bringing him to the club.

If the move is completed, Thompson is expected to continue his progression within Tottenham’s youth system with a view to long-term senior development.

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