Arsenal to make £12million from their new partnership

The Gunners have been one of the most successful English teams in the last two campaigns, coming close to becoming champions in the summer. They have maintained their excellent form in the current campaign and have become an attractive brand.

As Mikel Arteta’s team performs well, more companies are eager to become partners with the club. ZC Rubber is the latest addition to the list of partners, contributing a substantial amount to Arsenal’s coffers.

According to a report on Football Insider, the latest partnership deal is valued at around £12 million and will run until the end of the 2026/27 season. The Gunners stand to make approximately £4 million per season until the agreement concludes in 2027.

This represents a new income stream for Mikel Arteta’s side, and they will undoubtedly welcome additional partnerships to further enhance their financial standing.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our performance on the pitch is why we have remained attractive to new partners.

As long as the club keeps investing in the playing squad, we expect them to continue winning and remain inside the top four.

This will earn us even more sponsors with more money to offer as partners.

