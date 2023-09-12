Arsenal to make a fresh approach for Sporting Club youngster next summer

Arsenal’s interest in Sporting Club defender Ousmane Diomande was well-documented during the last transfer window, although Sporting was not open to selling the promising 19-year-old.

Diomande has made a significant impact since joining Sporting at the beginning of the year, and the Portuguese club could potentially have earned a substantial profit from his sale had they decided to let him go in the summer.

However, Sporting opted to retain the young talent, as they believe he has the potential for further improvement, which would likely enhance his market value.

Despite the setback in the previous transfer window, Arsenal has not abandoned their pursuit of Diomande. According to reports in Portugal, as cited by Football365, the Gunners are expected to make a renewed attempt to sign him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been closely monitoring Diomande and remains convinced that he is a player they need to bolster their squad, making a potential move next summer a possibility.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are the best home for the finest talents in European football and Diomande looks like a player for the future.

In a few seasons from now, he will be an established professional in a much bigger club and we will be smart to ensure he joins us and continue his development.

He will not come cheap, but if we fail to pay the fee to buy him, another suitor will gladly do so.