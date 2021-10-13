Arsenal to make a January move for 22-year-old Dutch winger

Arsenal is prepared to make a move for Noa Lang in the January transfer window.

The Dutchman has attracted the attention of the Gunners and some other top European clubs.

His performance for Club Brugge is hard to ignore now and he might not finish the campaign with them.

Voetbal24 claims the Gunners know several clubs want to sign him and they are now intending to beat them to his signature by signing him early.

They would make a January move for him and they intend to bid 30m euros for his signature when the transfer window reopens.

It remains unclear if that fee would be enough to convince the Belgians to sell as the report claims they want 40m euros.

Nicolas Pepe has struggled to perform under Mikel Arteta and Lang could be signed as his replacement.

He would cost half what Arsenal paid for Pepe and at his age, he has the potential to become a much better performer for the Gunners in the long run.

The 22-year-old has three goals and four assists in ten league games for Brugge this season.

He scored 14 league goals and provided 8 assists in just 24 matches last season.