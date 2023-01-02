Arsenal to make a new bid for main January target

Arsenal remains keen to sign Mykhailo Mudryk in this transfer window despite considering him overpriced by Shakhtar Donetsk.

The winger has been one of the in-form young players in European football this season and several clubs want to buy him.

However, Arsenal seems to be leading the race for his signature and has already tabled an initial bid for him, but it was rejected.

The Ukrainians are looking to sell him for close to 100m euros and have compared him to Jack Grealish, which made them turn down Arsenal’s first offer.

A report in the Daily Mail reveals the Gunners are expected to return with a new and improved offer in the coming days.

Arsenal wants to get the deal done, the player wants to move and his employers are happy to discuss the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk has dropped the strongest hints he wants to join us and we must do our part and make the transfer happen.

The attacker will improve our options in the second half of the season, but we must resist the urge to pay too much for him in January.

There is almost no better player who can play his role, but we should refrain from bowing to the demands of his employers. If they do not accept a reasonable fee, it is not taboo to back out of the talks.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about Excitement, skill and a great end to 2022 at Brighton

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids