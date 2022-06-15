Arsenal to make an early return for pre-season as they look to build on 5th place

Arsenal will return to pre-season training at the end of this month as they look to kick-start their preparations for the 2022/2023 season early.

The Gunners were very close to earning a return to Champions League football last term, but they eventually finished 5th on the league table with Tottenham taking fourth.

They will want to build on that achievement and finish a place higher by the end of the next campaign, and it might depend on how they prepare for it.

The Sun reports that Mikel Arteta’s side will resume preseason on the 27th of June.

The report claims the Gunners will, however, be without those involved in the current international window.

It means the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Folarin Balogun will not return then.

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes, Swiss star Granit Xhaka, French defender William Saliba, and Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares would also not resume immediately.

Just Arsenal Opinion

An early start to preseason is a good thing even though most of our players will join the group later.

We need to work to get the next campaign off to a flying start. With several key players not returning soon, some youth team stars will get the chance to play for the club.

