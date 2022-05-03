Arsenal to make another attempt to keep resurgent player

Arsenal will likely add a number of new players to their squad in the summer, but they probably also have to reconsider their outgoing stars as well.

The likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah will be out of contract in the summer.

If things don’t change, they will leave the club as free agents, but the Gunners are interested in keeping the latter.

Nketiah is enjoying a sustained run in the first team for the first time in a very long time, but it is coming just at the end of his current deal.

The club has attempted to hand him a new one but he turned them down.

He has been in stunning form since he returned to the starting XI and now the Gunners are keen to make him stay.

The Daily Mail says Mikel Arteta will make another attempt to keep the former England Under21 star before his current deal runs out.

The striker might want assurances that he would start many games before staying and it remains to be seen if the club can guarantee him that.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah’s return to form has been a good thing, and it naturally means we should keep him at all costs.

However, we need an established striker that is more experienced than he is.

If we get one in the summer, he might return to playing a bench role at the Emirates.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta Talks about Arsenal’s massive win over West Ham, injuries and the team’s “character”