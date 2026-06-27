Arsenal to make fresh bid for midfielder after first offer rejected

Arsenal are not giving up on signing Bruno Guimaraes this summer after their opening bid was rejected, with the Daily Mail reporting that the club are already preparing an improved offer in an effort to revive negotiations.

Guimaraes has long been on Arsenal’s radar as a midfielder capable of elevating their squad to another level, and the Gunners have continued to monitor his performances closely over recent seasons. Mikel Arteta is understood to have admired the Brazilian since his time at Lyon and remains a strong admirer of the Newcastle United captain, who has developed into one of the Premier League’s most influential midfielders.

Arsenal Renew Pursuit Of Guimaraes

Because of his importance to Newcastle, the Magpies are reluctant to sanction his departure, particularly after already losing several key players in recent transfer windows.

Since last summer, players such as Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have left St James’ Park, while Sandro Tonali has also been linked with a potential exit. As a result, Newcastle are determined to retain its captain and central figure in midfield.

Guimaraes remains a key part of their long-term plans, and the club are expected to resist any approach unless their valuation is fully met.

Newcastle Determined To Keep Captain

The report adds that Guimaraes has two years remaining on his current contract, although his long-term future remains uncertain amid continued speculation about interest from top clubs.

Arsenal, meanwhile, believe the midfielder could be tempted by the opportunity to join a side consistently competing for major honours under Arteta. That ambition is expected to keep the Gunners engaged in negotiations despite Newcastle’s resistance.

While the player may be settled at St James’ Park, Arsenal’s persistence suggests they are prepared to test Newcastle’s resolve with further improved offers during the transfer window.

Any potential deal is likely to depend on both Newcastle’s stance and whether Guimaraes is willing to consider a new challenge away from the North East.

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