Arsenal to make January move for a creative midfielder

Arsenal has been lacking goals in the Premier League in recent weeks.

The Gunners had won the FA Cup and Community Shield in August and started this season with a 3-0 win over Fulham.

But they are struggling for goals now, and one of the reasons for that is that they lack a creative midfielder.

Mikel Arteta decided to sideline Mesut Ozil for the rest of this season after the German failed to impress him when he first became the club’s manager.

The Gunners wanted to sign Houssem Aouar in the last transfer window, but couldn’t get the deal over the line.

They have also targeted, Dominik Szoboszlai this season with the Hungarian emerging as one of the best young midfielders in Europe.

But he is heading to RB Leipzig, this means Arsenal will have to look for another player in that position for their team (CBS Sports).

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the Gunners will indeed look to sign a new creative midfielder in the next transfer window.

He quoted a Tweet from an Arsenal fan account with Edu confirming the January plans.

His Tweet reads: “Edu just confirmed #AFC plans: “Yes, it’s quite clear that we need a player with creativity in the middle, we don’t have that in the squad right now.”