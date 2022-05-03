Arsenal to make more money as midfielder closes in on a four-year deal

Arsenal is set to earn a financial windfall as they close in on offloading Lucas Torreira.

The midfielder has spent the last two campaigns away from the club after he was made surplus to requirements by Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish manager needs money in the next transfer window and would be delighted to hear Torreira is leaving.

The Uruguayan is spending this season on loan at Fiorentina and it has been a successful campaign for him.

However, his return to form will not earn him a place in the current Arsenal team. Instead, he will move to Florence permanently.

Corriere Dello Sport, as reported by Sport Witness, claims the Italians have been working on their offer to Arsenal for his signature.

He will join them for around €15m, a fee both clubs agreed on before he embarked on his temporary spell there this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Torreira was one of our best players when he first moved to the club, so it is good to see him playing regularly.

The former Sampdoria man just doesn’t fit our current system. Making €15m from his sale is a good piece of business for us and we can use that money to fund our spending this summer.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta Talks about Arsenal’s massive win over West Ham, injuries and the team’s “character”