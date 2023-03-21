Arsenal to make new additions to their backroom staff

Arsenal has shaken things up at the club for much of the last few seasons and we expect more changes.

The club has moved far away from Arsene Wenger’s time by scrapping most of the system its former manager put in place at the Emirates.

People criticised the league leaders for scrapping the scouting system that discovered the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin, but the new one works well and success is closer to the Emirates now. The club is now set to make more backroom changes, as revealed by The Athletic.

The report claims Sporting Director Edu Gaspar will appoint a new no. 2 for himself in the person of Jason Ayto. He would become the assistant sporting director.

First-team scout James Ellis will have a role change, with the report claiming he will now become the club’s head of recruitment.

It adds that this will not be the only change, and more recruitment is coming.

Edu has done a superb job at Arsenal and deserves the respect he is getting from fans and the club’s owners.

They trust him to make the right decision and it is the right thing to do after he proved he is suitable for the job.

