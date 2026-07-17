Arsenal to make opening £105 million bid for their key summer target

Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Morgan Rogers as they look to add the Aston Villa attacker to their squad during this transfer window. According to Football Transfers, the Gunners could submit a bid of £105 for the player in the coming days, which would make him Arsenal’s most expensive player ahead of Declan Rice.

Aston Villa have insisted that Rogers is not for sale, but their activity in the transfer market has suggested they could be preparing for a future without the Englishman. Arsenal are determined to test their resolve and secure his signature.

Arsenal ready to make record offer for Rogers

Rogers has been an important player for Villa over the years, but Arsenal now want to bring him to the Emirates and strengthen their squad with his attacking ability. The report states that the Gunners are willing to break their transfer record to complete the move.

Villa are expected to reject an initial offer because they want a fee of around £120 million for Rogers’ signature. However, Arsenal have shown in recent seasons that they are willing to spend heavily on players they believe can improve the team.

The Gunners have invested significantly when they identify players who fit their plans, and Rogers is viewed as one of the most effective players available at the moment. His performances have made him a highly attractive target for clubs looking to strengthen their squads.

Rogers could take the next step with Arsenal

After winning the league and reaching the final of the Champions League, Arsenal know they need to add players who can improve the quality of their team. Rogers is considered a player who can contribute at the highest level and help the club continue competing for major honours.

The attacker has achieved a great deal at Villa, and a move to Arsenal could represent the next stage of his career. He would likely see the opportunity as a chance to continue developing and compete for more trophies with one of the biggest clubs in the league.

Arsenal will now continue working on a possible deal, but Villa’s valuation could determine whether the transfer can be completed. The coming days could reveal whether the Gunners are prepared to meet the asking price for one of their main targets.

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