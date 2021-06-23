Arsenal to meet with youngster to plot his next career move

After impressing during his loan spell at Blackpool last season, Arsenal’s Daniel Ballard is attracting the attention of several clubs.

The Englishman is highly-regarded at the Emirates and Arsenal is happy that he did well on his last loan stint away from the club.

He has returned to the Emirates, but his path to regular first-team football at Arsenal remains remote.

Because of this, the Gunners have agreed to send him out on loan again and Football Insider says the club will meet with him in the coming days to determine his next destination.

The report says Arsenal has been fielding enquiries from several clubs who watched him on loan last season.

The Northern Ireland international still has two years to run on his current Arsenal contract.

While the player and club will most likely be discussing a temporary transfer, the report says a permanent move away from the Emirates cannot be ruled out.

Arsenal is looking to become a top Premier League club again and they need players who can immediately deliver results.

It means that Ballard will have to go out again and prove his worth before he can be considered for regular first-team action at the Emirates.