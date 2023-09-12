Arsenal to miss out on 10m euro Brazilian to Zenit Saint Petersburg

Arsenal were strongly linked with a move for Gremio’s midfield talent, Bitello, in the previous transfer window, raising anticipation that he might make the switch to the Emirates. Edu, Arsenal’s sporting director, reportedly communicated the club’s interest in signing Bitello to his representatives, and the Gunners were said to be preparing an offer for his services.

However, despite the speculation and reports suggesting that a 10 million euro bid would be sufficient to secure his signature, the transfer to Arsenal never materialized. With the Premier League transfer window closing without Bitello joining the Gunners, a new report has emerged indicating that the player is now on the verge of a move to Russia.

According to Sport Witness, Bitello is set to join Zenit Saint Petersburg, as the Russian club has successfully had their 10 million euro offer for his transfer accepted. The report also suggests that he has been presented with a salary offer that is ten times his current earnings, further solidifying his move to Zenit.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have enjoyed adding Brazilian talents to our squad in the last few seasons and it would have been nice to add Bitello to the group.

However, he is likely to accept Zenit’s offer as it makes sense to him on a personal level and there is no guarantee that he will join us if he does not take the chance he has on the table now.