Arsenal to miss out on another transfer target with target tipped for La Liga return

Arsenal could miss out on the signature of Mat Ryan despite having him on loan for the second half of last season.

The Gunners remain keen on signing a new goalie and Ryan impressed in his temporary stint with them last season and they want to keep him.

They faced competition from Celtic for his signature, but it seems both British clubs Could miss out on his signature.

The Daily Mail says he is close to a return to Spain where he previously played for Valencia.

He now has interest from Real Sociedad, who can guarantee him regular playing time and he wants that.

The Gunners have missed out on the likes of Emi Buendia and Patson Daka this summer.

They are negotiating for the transfer of Ben White with Brighton, but they need more than the Englishman to have a successful summer.

Ryan is just one of several goalies that have been linked with a move to the Emirates with Arsenal also linked with a move for Andre Onana of Ajax’s.

It is almost a certainty that a new goalie will join considering that Alex Runarsson has proven to be a bad buy.

Until they make his move official, Arsenal can still get their man if they can convince him to remain in the Premier League.