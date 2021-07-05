Arsenal to miss out on another transfer target with target tipped for La Liga return

Arsenal could miss out on the signature of Mat Ryan despite having him on loan for the second half of last season.
The Gunners remain keen on signing a new goalie and Ryan impressed in his temporary stint with them last season and they want to keep him.
They faced competition from Celtic for his signature, but it seems both British clubs Could miss out on his signature.
The Daily Mail says he is close to a return to Spain where he previously played for Valencia.
He now has interest from Real Sociedad, who can guarantee him regular playing time and he wants that.
The Gunners have missed out on the likes of Emi Buendia and Patson Daka this summer.
They are negotiating for the transfer of Ben White with Brighton, but they need more than the Englishman to have a successful summer.
Ryan is just one of several goalies that have been linked with a move to the Emirates with Arsenal also linked with a move for Andre Onana of Ajax’s.
It is almost a certainty that a new goalie will join considering that Alex Runarsson has proven to be a bad buy.
Until they make his move official, Arsenal can still get their man if they can convince him to remain in the Premier League.
I’m pretty sure if Arsenal wanted Ryan that he would be a Gunner.
Arsenal hasn’t missed out on anything. He’s a fine back up but clearly Arteta and Edu think they can do better.
We’ve been linked to 97 players his window. Is this headline going to get trotted out for the 94 of them that sign elsewhere?
Ryan impressed me as a very competent keeper on the few occasions he played last season.The fact that we have apparently decided not to sign him is more of a reflection on the doubts concerning the longer term future of Leno at Arsenal, hence our interest in younger keepers such as Ramsdale and Johnstone.I am sure Ryan would have jumped at the prospect of joining Arsenal on a permanent basis.He strikes me as an excellent type of guy, and I wish him very well wherever he goes.
Yer right , he’s good enough to be number 1 ! No way as error prone as Leno ..
Had good games when played for us .
Was a no brainer to get him, glad your so optimistic , after selling Martinez and buying Runnarson ..
Gooner as well !
Be a mistake if we pass this also no fee involved which considering the lack of funds for the rest of the field makes even less sense .
He’s getting the chance to be no1 at real sociedad while only being a no2 at arsenal, if he choose us i’be worried about his motivation.