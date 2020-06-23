Arsenal to miss out on Belgian target as he nears a move to the Bundesliga

Arsenal has reportedly missed out on the signing of Belgian full-back Thomas Meunier as he is expected to join Borussia Dortmund.

The PSG defender will be out on contract at the end of this month and Sun Sports claims (citing subscription-based Bild) that he has rejected the offer to stay with the French side until the end of their Champions League campaign.

He has been on the radar of Arsenal (Goal) as well as other top European sides including Tottenham (Express) but he seems to have snubbed the interest from Premier League sides to join Dortmund.

He has been on the books of PSG since 2015 but his stock began to rise towards the end of his time with the French champions.

Mikel Arteta has been informed that he won’t have the biggest transfer budget to spend from this summer and the Spaniard has been encouraged to look for bargain deals and free agents.

Meunier would have represented a solid free agent with the Belgian hugely experienced in both domestic and European football.

He has won numerous trophies with PSG and would have brought a key winning mindset to the Arsenal dressing room.

He isn’t the only PSG free agent that has been linked with a move to Arsenal and it would be interesting to see if Arsenal can land any of Thiago Silva (90mins) and Layvin Kurzawa (Football London) who have also been linked with a move to the Emirates.