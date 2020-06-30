Arsenal to miss out on Portuguese teenager as he looks set to sign a new deal

Arsenal is set to miss out on a move for Sporting Lisbon teenager, Joelson Fernandes as he closes in on signing a new deal with Sporting Lisbon.

The 17-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks (SportWitness) with the Gunners looking to take advantage of his contract situation with the Portuguese side to land him.

A Bola is claiming, however, that the teenager will sign a new Sporting Lisbon deal in the next few hours, dashing Arsenal’s hopes of landing him this summer.

It claims that there were further negotiations between the club and his representatives yesterday and significant progress was made in the latest round of talks.

Joelson is expected to sign a deal that would keep him with the Lisbon side until at least 2025.

Arsenal isn’t the only team that was looking to sign him with the report claiming that Borussia Dortmund is also keeping tabs on his progress.

However, it adds that Sporting would now reject all advances for him unless a team meets his release clause, which could be between 60 million to 80 million euros.

Arsenal has been one of the best places for some of the best young players in Europe for some time now.

The likes of Cesc Fabregas and Gabriel Martinelli all joined the Gunners as teenagers and were given chances to play for the Arsenal first team.