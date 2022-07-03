Cheick Doucoure is expected to complete a move to Crystal Palace this summer, despite links to both Leeds United and Arsenal.
The midfielder is claimed to have been swayed after talking with former Gunners legend Patrick Vieira, who is now in charge of the team at Selhurst Park and will join from RC Lens for a reported £18 Million, The Sun reports.
It remains to be seen whether we are strongly looking to strengthen in the CM area, with Marquinhos having already signed from Brazil, and with very little being said about any potential outgoings, with Mo Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Sambi Lokonga all in contention for minutes in the role.
Doucoure could prove to be a steal for the price he is going for, and he could well have been a more defensive-minded option for our squad, but we will now have to see how he progresses with our London rivals Palace.
A deal for Gabriel Jesus appears to be wrapped up, but missing out on Raphinha seems that we will be looking to add another forward/winger also. We are also looking at adding a left-back or left-sided defender, but I’d personally like to see a new midfielder added also, preferably Youri Tielemans.
Do you think a CM should be high on our agenda this summer?
Patrick
We should get use to it because mikel and edu haven’t got a clue wot they or doing
The clue is they were never in for him because they don’t believe he is what we need or are you better qualified?
Yes
Never on for him, press drumming shit up to claim “Arsenal set to miss out on another target” nonsense again. Do you know when been accredited to interest no less than 78 players this summer as per untold Arsenal’s website. Its ridiculous clubs and agents using Arsenal to maximise interest and profits on their players cause we are very active in the market.
Plus signing, negotiating and agreeing transfer fees and contracts is nothing to do with Arteta. That’s in the hands of Edu and Garlic, everyone on here stop using it as a stick to beat Arteta with. Especially if we don’t land someone or don’t go after that player you all think we need.
Arteta is not employed to sign players and negotiate their contracts. He tells the data analysts and scouts what he’s looking for, they find the targets scout them extensively and Edu has the job of getting them through the door.