Cheick Doucoure is expected to complete a move to Crystal Palace this summer, despite links to both Leeds United and Arsenal.

The midfielder is claimed to have been swayed after talking with former Gunners legend Patrick Vieira, who is now in charge of the team at Selhurst Park and will join from RC Lens for a reported £18 Million, The Sun reports.

It remains to be seen whether we are strongly looking to strengthen in the CM area, with Marquinhos having already signed from Brazil, and with very little being said about any potential outgoings, with Mo Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Sambi Lokonga all in contention for minutes in the role.

Doucoure could prove to be a steal for the price he is going for, and he could well have been a more defensive-minded option for our squad, but we will now have to see how he progresses with our London rivals Palace.

A deal for Gabriel Jesus appears to be wrapped up, but missing out on Raphinha seems that we will be looking to add another forward/winger also. We are also looking at adding a left-back or left-sided defender, but I’d personally like to see a new midfielder added also, preferably Youri Tielemans.

Do you think a CM should be high on our agenda this summer?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Our optimistic Gooner Matt Smith talks about Arsenal’s positive transfer window