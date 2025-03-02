Arsenal to offer Saliba a huge contract but will it stop Real Madrid?

According to a report on TBR Football, Arsenal are set to offer William Saliba a staggering £250,000 per week contract in a bid to secure his long-term future at the Emirates. However, despite this lucrative offer, the allure of Real Madrid may still prove too strong for the French defender to resist.

Arsenal fans have reason to be concerned about Saliba’s future at the club, as Real Madrid has made the 23-year-old their top transfer target for the upcoming summer window. The Spanish giants are reportedly willing to break the bank for his signature, potentially making him the world’s most expensive defender with a fee that could exceed £100 million.

Saliba has established himself as one of the world’s best defenders during his time at Arsenal, with his composure on the ball and defensive intelligence making him a crucial part of Mikel Arteta’s backline. However, Real Madrid’s interest in the Frenchman has intensified, driven by their urgent need to strengthen their defence due to injuries to key players.

Even Arsenal’s substantial contract offer might not be enough to keep Saliba in North London. Real Madrid’s reputation for consistent success and trophy-winning pedigree could be the deciding factor in Saliba’s decision. The prospect of playing alongside his close friend Kylian Mbappe, who recently joined Real Madrid, could be an additional draw for the defender.

Furthermore, the opportunity to compete for major honours every season and showcase his talents on the grandest stage of European football might prove irresistible. While Arsenal have made significant strides in recent years, the club’s inability to secure silverware consistently could work against them in their efforts to retain their star defender.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Arsenal fans will be anxiously watching developments, hoping that their beloved defender chooses to remain in North London. However, the gravitational pull of Real Madrid and the promise of guaranteed success may ultimately lead to Saliba’s departure from the Emirates, despite Arsenal’s best efforts to keep him with a lucrative new contract.